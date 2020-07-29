Policeman raped me till dawn, widow alleges

A human rights activist, Prince Wiro, has called on the Rivers State Police Command to fish out operatives accused of raping a widow over alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols.

The 32-year-old widow alleged that policeman attached to the Sakpenwa Police Division, Tai Local Government Area, abducted her on Tuesday and took her to guest house where he raped her at gunpoint for not wearing a face mask.

She said: “I was returning from Bori to Port Harcourt when I met some police officers at a checkpoint. They arrested me for not wearing nose mask. They kept me long there with them.

“Thereafter they carried me from one place to the other, claiming they want to take me to the police station but never took me to any police station. After some time, they took me to a guest house where one of them raped me till dawn.”

Reacting to the development, Wiro, asked the police command to begin investigation into the allegation. “There is no justification for a punishment of rape to be meted out to a woman because she flouted Rivers State Government order on use of nose masks. I expect the police to take this matter serious.

“You know there’s a recent order from the Inspector General of Police charging every Command to do everything possible to make rape a thing of the past in the society.”

The victim had during her arrest raised the alarm in a text message saying: “I have been taken to a guest house just because of N100 face mask.

“I can’t believe this is happening to me. He wants to sleep with me. I am dying. He wouldn’t let me pick any call. He threatened to seize my phone.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said the matter was receiving adequate attention, adding that the woman had submitted a written statement on the development.

“The matter is receiving adequate attention. The lady has just made her statement and efforts are on to unveil the identities of the officers alleged to have involved in the act for necessary action”.