Policewoman abducted in Kaduna, lawmaker’s daughter in Kano

Six people, including a female police officer and her daughter, have been abducted by gunmen who attacked Janruwa, an area in the Kaduna metropolis. The incident took place around 10pm on Saturday.

Residents say the gunmen shot sporadically when they stormed Janruwa and made away with the six captives — four females and two males — after raiding four houses.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows. After destroying the windows, they ordered their victims out of the houses,” an eyewitness said.

“There was nothing anybody in the community could do to challenge them because they were armed with guns. The victims had no option than to follow the attackers politely, as they risked being killed if they did not obey the bandits.

“The only grownup woman among those kidnapped was the policewoman. When they attempted to break into her house, she ran out, not knowing that the bandits were many.

“As she ran out to escape, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her teenage daughter was also taken as she tried to escape.”

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, confirmed the incident and promised to share more details of the incident.

However, Jalige was yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

In a similar development, gunmen have abducted a daughter of Murtala Musa Kore, a member of the Kano house of assembly.

According to the lawmaker, the incident occurred at about 2am on Sunday at his residence in Kore in Danbatta local government area of Kano.

“I was in Kano when I received a call from home by 2:35am. I learnt that kidnappers have abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya,” he said.

“The abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore, whom they had mistaken for me. When he told them that I wasn’t home, they went inside my family’s quarters to verify his claim.

“They told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed, so they kidnapped my daughter instead of me.”