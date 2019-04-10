President Buhari, Abu Dhabi crown Prince pledge close cooperation

President Muhammadu Buhari and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Tuesday reaffirmed the need to work together to further consolidate on the strong relationship and mutual respect between the countries.

President Buhari and the Crown Prince met in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed areas of enhancing and expanding mutual cooperation between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Acknowledging that both countries enjoy significant trade, the leaders agreed that more could be done.

The Nigerian leader and the Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Forces, also discussed education, healthcare, agriculture, climate change and population growth.

As both countries have a large youth population, President Buhari and the Crown Prince exchanged ideas on creating an enabling environment for future generations.

Furthermore, the leaders exchanged views on diversification of their economies from oil as well as the security challenges confronting both Africa and the Middle East.

The Crown Prince congratulated the President on his re-election and prayed for a successful second tenure.

He also expressed the commitment of UAE to increase their investments in Nigeria.