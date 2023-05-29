President Buhari approves EDs for NTA

President Muhammadu Buhari May 26th approved the nominations submitted to him for approval as Executive Directors for the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA following the departure of the holders of the positions, whose tenure ended on 31st March.

Those appointed to the new positions are:

1. Ije Osagie (Edo State) Executive Director Engineering

2. Betsy Iheabunike (Anambra State) Executive Director Marketing

3. Lawal Umar Lalu (Katsina State) Executive Director Programmes

4. Ayo Adewuyi (Osun State) Executive Director News

5. Adamu Sambo (Adamawa State) Executive Director Special Duties

6. Nansel Nimyel (Plateau State) Executive Director Administration and Training

7. Abdullahi Ismail Ahmed (Kaduna State) Executive Director Finance.

The appointees are to serve for an initial three years, renewable for another three years.