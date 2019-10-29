President Buhari begins productive engagements in Riyadh investors’ summit, to underscore Nigeria as next Africa’s investment destination

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday commenced his official engagements at the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, where he will underscore that Nigeria is open for business and progressively becoming the next investment destination of choice in Africa.

The President is scheduled to participate in a plenary session on Wednesday in which President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville will discuss ‘‘What’s next for Africa? How will investment and trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?’’

The session, at the annual investment forum to discuss trends in the world economy and investment environment, will provide an opportunity for the Nigerian leader to highlight the importance of public and private organisations to work together to grow economies that create a prosperous society for all.

He will also discuss what his government is doing to ensure that majority of Nigerian citizens have an acceptable standard of living.

Ahead of the interactive session with African leaders, President Buhari Tuesday attended a session in which His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India delivered a special address.

The third annual conference is being attended by world leaders, as well as business leaders, innovators and policymakers from the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.