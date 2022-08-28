President Buhari Calls Global Attention to Pakistan Floods

By
Taiwo Adele
-
0
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari extends sympathies for the sea-like flooding of Pakistan, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000. The floods have washed away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

President Buhari says Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

He appealed to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief.

President Muhammadu Buhari extends sympathies for the sea-like flooding of Pakistan, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000. The floods have washed away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

President Buhari says Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

He appealed to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief.

Previous articleUN calls for Libya ceasefire after deadly clashes
Next articleNigerians in Diaspora Will Vote in 2027 — Obi Assures

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.