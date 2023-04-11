President Buhari celebrates APC chieftain, chief Ejiofor at 62

President Muhammadu Buhari joins family, friends and associates of Chief Emma Ejiofor, Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom of Delta State in celebrating the traditional Prime Minister on his 62nd birthday.

On this auspicious occasion, the President thanks Chief Ejiofor for being a pillar of support to his administration in the last eight years, making many personal sacrifices and contributions towards the success and stability of the government.

As the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Amalgamated APC Support Groups, the President recognizes the passion and dedication of the statesman to the prosperous future and betterment of Nigerians through the implementation of policies and programmes of the APC led administration

President Buhari prays that the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom will live long in good health and vitality to enjoy peace and continued flourishing of Nigeria- a country he loves so much and works diligently to promote her unity.