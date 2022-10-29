President Buhari celebrates Chief Afe Babalola at 93

President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Chief Afe Babalola, the founder of Afe Babalola University, a happy 93rd birthday on October 30, 2022, and commends him for his lofty goals, admirable accomplishments, and contributions to the nation’s growth.

President Buhari celebrates the event with the nonagenarian’s family, friends, and professional colleagues. The nonagenarian, who was admitted to the English bar in 1963 and was appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, is credited with raising the bar of the legal profession in Nigeria through his tireless efforts and developing future generations of attorneys who will uphold his legacy.

The President honors Chief Babalola for his compassion and love for people, as well as for his visioning and realization of one of the nation’s top universities with a world-class faculty, administration, and departments, particularly in health care, and for his subsequent provision of scholarships for low-income citizens.

In order to continue serving the nation and the human race, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will maintain the lawyer and educator in good health and give him more strength.