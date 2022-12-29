President Buhari celebrates Dr Christopher Kolade as he clocks 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Dr. Christopher Kolade’s 90th birthday while expressing his gratitude to the professor, broadcaster, and diplomat for his influence in all facets of national service by supporting the truth.

The President congratulated the distinguished leader for his fortitude in selecting a profession that offers honor and dignity as a teacher and for his good fortune in climbing corporate ladders before accepting the job of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, thinks that Dr. Kolade’s respect for people, love of knowledge, and fear of God shaped his life of service to humanity. This is evident in his career history, which demonstrates his decency, simplicity, integrity, and commitment to improving a lot of others.

As the former chairman of the board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc turns 90, President Buhari applauds his decision to continue his teaching and research at the Lagos Business School of the Pan African University after serving as the country’s high commissioner. He later accepted a position as the institution’s provost and chairman of the governing council.

The President prayed that Almighty God will continue to strengthen the statesman in good health and keep his family.