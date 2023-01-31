President Buhari Celebrates Dr Doyin Abiola At 80

President Buhari shares the joy of the milestone with the eminent media personality and opinion molder, who started her journalism career in 1969, earned a doctorate in Communications and Political Science in 1979 and brought more depth and scope into publishing with many years of experience.

The President believes Dr. Abiola’s passion for research and learning shaped her intellectual contributions to the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian media, fearlessly chasing and upholding the truth, and working zealously for the good of the majority, particularly in good governance and democracy.

President Buhari notes the commendable and historic roles of Dr. Abiola as a columnist with Daily Sketch in the 1960s, Features Writer at Daily Times, later Group Features Editor, pioneer daily Editor of National Concord, and becoming first female Editor-in-Chief in Nigeria.