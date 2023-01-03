President Buhari celebrates Former Minister of External Affairs at 81

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0
Professor Bolaji Akinyemi

President Muhammad Buhari has joined the friends and family of the former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi in celebrating his 81st birthday.

The scholar and leader was praised by President Buhari for his patriotism and visionary leadership, which helped to shape the nation’s foreign policy and increase its influence in Africa and around the world, particularly through the establishment of the Technical Aid Corps, which shared technical expertise with other countries.

The President noted the courage and experience that Prof. Bolaji brought into every opportunity to serve the nation, and the lasting changes in strengthening political, diplomatic, and academic institutions, with ideas that generations will continue to enjoy and update.

President Buhari acknowledged the importance of the former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA) in the nation’s historic reforms, growth, and transitions, and he expressed appreciation for his voice of wisdom and knowledge that continues to influence leaders as he celebrates another age.

The President prayed for Prof Akinyemi’s good health and strength, and blessings upon the family.

 

