President Buhari commends Vietnamese for remaining nationalistic

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja congratulated the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on coming out of the Cold War era with their nationalism intact.

Speaking at a farewell audience with Pham Tuan Anh, the Out-going Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria at the State House, the President said:

“I am very impressed with your country for coming out of the Cold War in a very patriotic mode. You are among the victims of the Cold War, but you successfully emerged with your nationalism intact.”

President Buhari also commended Vietnam’s achievements in agriculture, adding that he was pleased to learn that the Ambassador enjoyed his three-year tour of duty in Nigeria.

Earlier, Ambassador Anh had congratulated President Buhari on his re-election, stating that he was pleased to witness changes promised by the Nigerian leader being delivered in many sectors, especially transport and power.

“I am happy seeing many positive changes under your leadership. Before I came here, I had negative opinions of Nigeria. Now I have changed my mind. I will tell my people the good stories of Nigeria,” Anh said.

The out-going Ambassador also commended the growth in trade, diplomatic and political relations between Nigeria and his country, and hoped that the upward trajectory will be sustained.