President Buhari commiserates with Governor Akeredolu over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari extends condolences to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his family on the passing of their beloved mother, Mrs. Grace Akeredolu.

The President urges the Akeredolu family members to draw strength from the life lessons taught by Mama, the values of care and compassion she inculcated in them, and the sacrifices she made for her children to succeed in life.

President Buhari prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and urges the family to hold fast to their faith and trust in God to guide them through this difficult period.

