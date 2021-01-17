President Buhari condoles with family of former minister, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family, friends and associates of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, praying that the almighty God will comfort them at moment of grief.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, condoled with Ago Iwoye community, government and people of Ogun State over the passing of the legislator in the Third Republic, who served in the Fourth Republic as Minister of State, Finance, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, bringing with him many years of experience from the banking sector.

The President believes Martins-Kuye will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

President Buhari prays that the soul of the former minister will rest in peace.