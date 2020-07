President Buhari condoles with Tanzanian president on death of Ben Mkapa

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to President John Magufuli, the government and people of Tanzania on the sad loss of former President Benjamin Mkapa.

“This great son of Africa, world statesman and icon of peace will be greatly missed as we remember his outstanding works, alongside other notable African leaders, to bring long-lasting peace and stability to East, Central and the Great Lakes regions in Africa, during very difficult times in Kenya in 2008 and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2009.

The President recalls, with huge appreciation, his service as Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“May his gentle soul find eternal rest with his Maker,” the President said and also prayed that God Almighty comfort President Mkapa’s family and the people of Tanzania in their period of grief and grant them strength as they continue to propagate his unique legacies of peace, progress and prosperity for Africans.