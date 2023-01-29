President Buhari congratulates Professor Bolanle Awe on 90th birthday

President Mohammadu Buhari has sent his warm greetings to Professor Bolanle Awe, a retired Professor of Oral History, the University of Ibadan on her 90th birthday. The President rejoiced with the renowned scholar, administrator, and publisher on the landmark age heralded with accomplishments.

President Buhari joined family, friends, and members of the academic community in congratulating Prof. Awe, whose influence extends to international organizations, state and national administrations, and educational institutions both inside and beyond the nation.

The former Commissioner of Education, Trade, Industries, and Cooperative in Oyo State, who began her teaching career in 1960, earned her Ph.D. in 1964, and received the national honor of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) of Nigeria in 1983, received congratulations from the President.

The scholar was praised by President Buhari for having the vision and working hard to build new standards for administration, research, and teaching history.

The President praised Prof. Awe for her breadth of experience and depth of knowledge, which have led to numerous invitations and awards, including a fellowship in the Nigerian Academy of Letters and life membership in the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. Prof. Awe has also served as a consultant for numerous organizations throughout Africa.