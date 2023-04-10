President Buhari greets Dangote on his birthday, commends him for giving the nation good image

By
Semiu Salami
-
0
Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday greeted leading businessman and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, as he marks his 66th birthday, wishing him a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

President Buhari commended him for the numerous efforts he is making for our nation’s progress.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday. He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation,” he said.

 

Previous articleUK stops recruiting healthcare workers from Nigeria, 53 others
Next articlePresident Buhari mourns Prof. Idris Abdulkadir, calls him scholar per excellence

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.