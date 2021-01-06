President Buhari mourns Arch. Peter Yariyok Jatau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with leadership and members of the Catholic Church, and entire Christian community, over the passing of retired ArchBishop Peter Yariyok Jatau.

Before retirement, Jatau served as coadjutor ArchBishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna State.

As the remains of the revered priest go home for final rest, the President commiserates with family members, friends and colleagues of the effective leader, who lived an exemplary life of decency, integrity and always modelled the living words of the Bible on love for God and humanity.

President Buhari believes the legacies of ArchBishop Jatau will continue to resonate, while joining government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the loss.

“We will always remember Archbishop Jatau for his moderation and accommodation of the followers of other religions. He worked very hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will greatly be missed by the nation.”

The President prays for the repose of his soul.