President Buhari mourns ex-FOMWAN president Hajiya Omoti

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Omoti family on the demise of Hajiya Amina Omoti, the former National President (Amirah) of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the president commiserated with the government and people of Edo as well as the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs over the incident.

President Buhari also commiserated with FOMWAN and the entire Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the passage of the exemplary woman leader and accomplished educationist.

According to him, Omoti will be fondly remembered and honoured for promoting spirituality and decency among Nigerian Muslim Ummah, as well as religious tolerance in the country.

While affirming that Omoti served her religious community with dignity, diligence and courage, the president paid tribute to her invaluable contributions to nation building.

He praised her for rallying Nigerian Muslim women to fulfill their God-given roles in building the family and by extension, the nation.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and Allah’s divine comfort for all who mourned her.