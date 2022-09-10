President Buhari Mourns Veteran Broadcaster, Chief Timawus Mathias

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the Government and people of Adamawa State over the passing of an illustrious son, Chief Timawus Mathias, aged 73, who served the country as a broadcaster, writer, and media consultant for more than fifty years.

President Buhari shares the pain of loss with family members, particularly his wife of close to five decades, Betty, the Hama Bachama, and the Bachama Council where he holds the title of a spokesman, friends, and professional colleagues in the media.

The President extols Chief Mathias for dedicating his life to service of the country, starting at a young age with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, before moving to the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, and hitting the limelight with Verdict’83 in 1983.

President Buhari believes the multi-talented journalist, whose versatility stretched into music, contributed to the vibrancy and dynamism of Nigerian media, remaining relevant in writing columns for newspapers and treads on social media while providing expert guidance on communication to many public and private institutions.

The President affirms that the veteran journalist, who has two media stations in Yola, NTA, and AIT, named after him will always be remembered for the value he added to the lives of many, at home and abroad.

President Buhari prays that Almighty God will accept the soul of Chief Mathias and comfort his family.