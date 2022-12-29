President Buhari pays tribute to Prof George Obiozor

President Muhammad Buhari has expressed his condolences on the passing of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government, and the people of Imo State, as well as the Ndigbo at home and in the Diaspora.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel, and former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) all exemplified leadership qualities and values as a thoroughbred diplomat, the president says, describing his passing as an immeasurable loss to the nation.

The President is of the opinion that the contributions of the exceptional leader, an ardent advocate of peace, and a stable polity, who also held other crucial public roles, will never be forgotten.

President Buhari is confident that everyone who laments the passing of the statesman, who was highly regarded by his contemporaries in academia and the field of foreign policy, would honor his memory by embracing his views and ideals aimed at bringing Nigerians together beyond geopolitical considerations.