President Buhari speaks about Nigerian Air during a meeting with the board chairman of Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa

In a meeting with Ethiopian Airlines Board Chairman Girma Wake on Sunday in Addis Ababa, President Muhammadu Buhari and Wake discussed the operationalization of Nigeria Air.

Wake has asked for the legal issue preventing Nigeria Air, in which Ethiopian Airlines owns a 49% share, from starting its operations to resolve.

Also, he asked for the return of airline funds that were being held in the nation due to difficulties with foreign exchange.

The re-launch of Nigeria Air was a “weighty choice” by the Nigerian government, according to President Buhari, who also expressed optimism that “everything will be alright.”

Wake, who met with President Buhari on the sidelines of the 36th AU Conference, claimed that Nigeria had treated the airline incredibly well since it first began operations there 60 years ago.

Nigeria serves as an African aviation hub in addition to being a market. Nigeria is a unique nation, and Nigerians travel the world more than anyone else, he claimed.

The aviation chief, who was accompanied by Mesfin Tasswe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, and Daniel Abebe, Group Vice President Strategic Planning and Alliances, on the visit, hinted that the airline had plans to expand operations in the nation, with additional daily flight services to Lagos from Addis Abeba as well as Abuja-Addis Ababa.

He claimed that as soon as all legal issues are settled, the airline and its partners will be prepared to launch operations under the name Nigeria Air.