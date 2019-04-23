President Buhari to commission state projects in a one-day visit to Lagos

Preparations are in top gear as the Lagos State Government will host President Muhammadu Buhari on an official visit to Lagos on Wednesday, 24th April 2019.

During the one-day working visit, a number of State projects will be commissioned including the rehabilitated 10-lane Oshodi – Muritala Muhammed International Airport Road; the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja; the Lagos State Theatre at Oregun, Ikeja; new 820 Mass Transit Buses and the multi-level Oshodi Transport Interchange along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

In order to ensure a free flow of traffic during the visit, the State Ministry of Transportation has notified members of the public, especially motorists, about traffic diversion on some major roads as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free movement.

According to the statement, the Presidential visit will hold between the hours of 9.00am and 3.00pm during which traffic along the following routes shall be diverted: Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport to LASUTH Under Bridge), Kodesoh Road, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikorodu Road (between Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange), Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange), International Airport Road through the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and back to Obafemi Awolowo Way.

It pointed out that roads highlighted above shall only be cordoned-off when necessary, Obafemi Awolowo Way and portions of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period as they are central to the President’s itinerary.

The statement, therefore, advised motorists to avoid the above-listed roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice, stressing that where motorists find it unavoidable plying the afore-mentioned roads, patience and cooperation with traffic managers should be their watchword.

While soliciting for the support of all motorists and commuters for all inconveniences as a result of these diversions, the statement maintained that traffic managers, enforcement and security agents will be positioned at all strategic intersections to allow orderly vehicular movement.