President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia at the commencement of an eight-day official visit.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the Deputy Governor Sa’ud Khalid Al-Faisal.

The President visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque this evening and greeted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions. At the entrance of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, the President was received by a number of officials.