President Tinubu remembers mother 10 years after

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, on the 10th year anniversary of her death.

Tinubu, who shared his tribute on his verified Twitter page, relived memories of how his mother instilled the values of hard work and forthrightness in him.

The late Alhaja Mogaji died in 2013. She was 96. She was, until her death, President-General of Lagos State Market Women Association.

President Tinubu said: “10 years ago today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away. On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity. I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me.

“May Allah continue to rest her beautiful soul.”