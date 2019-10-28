Presidential Task Team not involved in Apapa mayhem

The Presidential Task Team on Monday said it has nothing to do with the violence that erupted at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Lillypond Truck Transit Park at Ijora, Lagos State last Thursday, leading to the death of one person and loss of property.

The Task Team urged anyone spreading false information on its involvement to desist forthwith.

In a statement signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Apapa, Comrade Kayode Opeifa exonerated the the team saying the violence was reportedly fomented by miscreants opposed to the operations of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) task force in the area.

“We are deeply saddened by the violence and commiserate with the family of the deceased and other victims of the unfortunate incident. But it is important to state categorically that the Presidential Task team was not involved with the unfortunate incident. We therefore call on those spreading such false claims to henceforth desist.”

According to Opeifa, the Task Team empathize with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) whose vehicles and offices were attacked or destroyed in the mayhem.

It also commended the efforts of the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, and the Lagos State Task force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) task force for quickly bringing the situation under control, even as it commended the NPA management for not allowing the situation to adversely affect Ports operations.

“We also commend effort of the Nigerian media for resisting attempt by some vested interests at taking advantage of the incident to discredit the efforts of the Federal Government through the Presidential task team in sanitizing and restoring law and order in the Apapa axis.

“As partners in nation building, we want to urge our friends in the media to always cross check the veracity of their information before publishing so as not to propagate falsehood emanating from some quarters, and which could mislead the public who count on the media for objectivity and professionalism in its reportage,” the statement added.