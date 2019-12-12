Presidents Buhari, el-Sisi parley on counter terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah el-Sisi have pledged to collaborate to eradicate the menace of terrorism in parts of Africa.

Speaking during an audience with the Egyptian President on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa taking place in Egypt, President Buhari said that countries of the West African sub-region were already in close collaboration towards combatting terrorism by setting up a multinational task force. He said since terrorism was a worldwide phenomenon, more collaborative efforts were needed to rein in the menace.

According to him: “Together with other West African leaders, we are working hard to ensure that terrorism is eradicated. It is also important that the conflicts in North of Africa particularly in Libya do not frustrate our efforts. We seek your cooperation in this regard.”

President el-Sisi conveyed his appreciation to his Nigerian counterpart for honouring his invitation to participate in the gathering and for his contributions. He also praised the Nigerian President for his leadership qualities and pledged to deepen cooperation and partnership with Nigeria in all areas of common interest.

The Egyptian leader briefed President Buhari on efforts of his government on counter terrorism, particularly on the Sinai and the borders with Libya. He reiterated his willingness to synergize with the Nigerian government on all fronts to conquer the “evil of terrorism.”

The Egyptian President also invited President Buhari to the opening of the new Capital and the Grand International Museum in October, 2020.