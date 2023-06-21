PRI pledges support for Tinubu Administration, commends Fuel subsidy removal 

A nongovernmental organisation, Patriotism Renaissance Initiative, PRI, has pledged support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration and as well lauded the removal of Fuel subsidies.

National Coordinator, PRI, Sulayman Dawodu, in a press statement, commended the suspension of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele as well as the assent to Electricity, Student Loan and Data Protection Bills, deregulation of forex, prompt appointment of Chief of Staff, Secretary to Government of Nigeria and Special Advisers among other decisions.

In a bid to show support and loyalty to the administration of Tinubu, the National Coordinator “the organisation will volunteer a representative to work with the administration at the grassroots across the country, equally serving as the ears and feelers of the common man in the country for the government.”

Deputy National Coordinator, PRI, Ismail Yusuf, also reiterated the need for cooperation in governance, hence he pleaded for continued support and cooperation to the new administration regardless of political affiliation.

PRI is a non-governmental organisation, registered as an Incorporated Trustee with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2016 with the mission of promoting credible and exemplary leaders as a panacea to national development at different levels of governance in Nigeria.

The coordinators stated that “the organisation aims to raise awareness among Nigerian electorates on the need to vote for people of impeccable character and support the presidential ambition of a credible and formidable candidate”.

PRI has membership spreads across at least 17 States in the country For more information on see the website @ http://www.pri.org.ng