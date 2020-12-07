Prof. Ayo Olukotun to address media roundtable and stakeholders forum on journalists’ safety, press freedom limitations

To mark the year 2020 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI), the International Press Centre (IPC) is organizing a media roundtable aimed at expanding the frontiers of safety of journalists and press freedom in Nigeria through continued sensitization of media professionals and other relevant stakeholders.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI) is celebrated annually as declared by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and adopted by the UN General Assembly.

The event which will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, is also organized as a Stakeholders Forum on Journalists’ Safety and Press Freedom Limitations in Nigeria, and shall feature a presentation of findings of a survey on perception of stakeholders on state of safety of journalists and press freedom in Nigeria, conducted by the International Press Centre.

Highlights of the roundtable shall include a main address by renowned scholar and public affairs commentator, Professor Ayo Olukotun of Onabisi Onabanjo University on the theme: “X-raying the encumbrances of journalists’ safety and press freedom in Nigeria: Action point for stakeholders. There shall also be a panel discussion during which stakeholders from Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, GOCOP, among others shall react to the main address in the context of engendering press freedom and safety of journalists in Nigeria.

The event, organized under the auspices of the NIGERIAN JOURNALISTS SAFETY INITIATIVE, is one of the components of a three-year project on ‘Safety Awareness and Impactful Reporting of Communities’ being implemented by IPC with the support of the Open Society Foundation (OSF).