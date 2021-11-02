Professor, two children abducted as gunmen invade UNIABUJA staff quarters

Obansa Joseph, a professor of economics, and two of his children were abducted in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

Josephine Adeh, federal capital territory (FCT) police command spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to TheCable Lifestyle.

According to the statement by the police, three other persons were abducted in the invasion.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens. Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives,” the statement read.

The varsity also confirmed the attack in a terse statement via its Facebook page.

“Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today,” it read.

“Our safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed!”

The development comes about two months after three family members were abducted by gunmen in Pegi, a town in Kuje area council of FCT.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom.