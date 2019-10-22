PSC appoints six DIGs, others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs). Two others are to proceed on pre-retirement leave.

A statement on Monday in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the remaining four are to replace the four retired DIGs and form part of the IGPs management team comprising seven DIGs.

The statement reads: “The new DIGs are: Abdul Dahiru Danwawu, Lawal Shehu, Adeyemi Samuel Ogunjemilusi, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, all former AIGs, and Alex Okpara and Celestine Okoye, former commissioners of police (CPs). DIGs Ogunjemilusi and Okpara are to proceed on pre-retirement leave.

“The commission also approved the promotion of 14 CPs to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs). They are: Yunana Babas, Dan-Malam Mohammed, Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu, Rabiu Yusuf, Sanusi Nma Lemu, Ahmed Iliyasu, Mohammed Uba Kura, Zaki M. Ahmed and Gwandu Haliru Abubakar.

“Others are: Zama Bala Senchi, presently CP, Jigawa State Command; Bello A. Sadiq, Austin Iwero Agbonlahor, Lawan Ado, former CP, Kwara State Command and currently Commandant, Police College, Kaduna, and Bashir Makama.

“The appointments and promotions were the highpoints of the commission’s sixth plenary meeting held in Abuja on October 18 and chaired by Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the commission.

“The commission also approved the promotion of 230 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents (CSPs), 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to Superintendents (SPs) and 211 Assistant Superintendents (ASPs) to Deputy Superintendents (DSPs). Forty-one Inspectors were also promoted to ASP1.”

“The new CSPs include Kabiru Ishaq, Sufi Salisu Abdullahi, Dattijo Abdullahi, Bisiriyu Akindele, Faloye Folusho, Ngozi Faith Nwosu, Shehudden Yusuf Baba, Ibrahim Bashir, Benjamin Nlemchukwu Ugwuegbulam, Remigius Nnaemeka Ekpe, Tope Adewunmi Oparinde, Esther Ifeoma Nwaiwu, Victoria Olayinka Mulero and Ogbonnaya Nwota.

“…Smith said the commission will continue to closely monitor the performance of these officers and enjoined them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. He reiterated that promotion in the Force will continue to be based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.”