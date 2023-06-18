PSG close in on hiring Luis Enrique as new coach

Former Spain manager, Luis Enrique is reportedly in advanced talks to take over as the new coach at Paris Saint Germain.

Enrique, who left Spain after the World Cup in December, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Christophe Galtier after PSG’s talks with Julian Nagelsmann broke down.

It is understood, according to Fabrizio Romano, that the 53-year-old is expected to agree terms in the coming days as he closes in on a return to club management for the first time since leaving Barcelona in 2017.

Negotiations are yet to be finalised but Enrique is believed to now be discussing the composition of his backroom staff and could be unveiled as PSG’s new manager this week.

The French champions were also linked with an approach for the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, this week but appear to have settled on Luis Enrique, who was also in contention to take over at Chelsea before the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.