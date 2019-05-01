PSG lose again as Montpellier come from behind to win 3-2

Montpellier veteran Souleymane Camara netted a late winner as they came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-2 in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The defeat ensures that PSG, who are Ligue 1 champions, continue their stuttering end to the season.

It was a third defeat in their last four league games for PSG, who also let a two-goal lead slip in Saturday’s French Cup final before losing to Stade Rennes on penalties.

PSG, who secured the Ligue 1 title earlier this month, remain 16 points ahead of second-placed Lille despite the latest setback.

PSG and Montpellier exchanged own goals in the first half before Angel di Maria put the visitors 2-1 ahead just after the hour mark.

Yet Andy Delort equalised after a quick attack launched from the back by Montpellier with 11 minutes left before a horror defensive error allowed the hosts to steal the ball. And 36-year-old Camara’s shot was deflected in to win the game with time running out.

Montpellier moved into fifth place, five points behind St Etienne in fourth.

