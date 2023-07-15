PSG prepare €120m Osimhen bid

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to launch a second bid of €120m for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The French champions had their initial offer of €100m for Osimhen rejected in June. While the new bid falls short of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ valuation, it still surpasses the offers put forth by other interested clubs.

Reports indicate that Napoli value Osimhen at €150 million, a price tag that no other club is currently willing to meet. De Laurentiis, believing PSG to be the only team capable of affording the talented striker, has dismissed other suitors such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, all of whom have expressed interest in acquiring Osimhen’s services.

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,” De Laurentiis revealed to Mediaset.