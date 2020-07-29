PTF taunts Stella Immanuel over COVID-19 ‘chloroquine cure’

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, on Wednesday, advised Nigerians to avoid self-medication and to wear a mask as a precautionary measure in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

In what appears to be a reaction to the claim by Stella Immanuel, a Nigerian-trained US doctor, who, in a viral video on Monday, said she has treated over 350 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine.

She also claimed that a face mask is not needed to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people. I think my oldest patients are 92. We have not lost one patient,” she had said.

“And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well. For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody with asthma, not an old person.”

But in a post with the picture of Immanuel and the word “CAUTION” written across the picture, the PTF advised Nigerians to keep observing COVID-19 prevention protocol.

“Wear a mask. Avoid self-medication. Please continue to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols. Visit www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/guideline for approved guidelines.

“Maintain physical distance”.

Immanuel’s claim has generated lots of mixed reactions with many criticising it.

The video, shared by US President Donald Trump, who had said hydroxychloroquine was treatment for COVID-19, was later removed by Facebook and Twitter for misinformation.

The Guild of Medical Doctors, a body of private medical practitioners in Nigeria, also rejected her claim, advising the public to take it with reservations.