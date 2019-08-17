Public servants not repaying housing loan – FG

Hannatu Fika, executive secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB) has lamented over the non-repayment of loans collected by some public servants.

Speaking on Friday when she inspected some of the estates under the scheme in Abuja, Fika said the houses remain properties of the federal government until the owners liquidate their loans.

In June 2018, the government had announced that over 1,300 houses had been completed at various locations in Abuja and Lagos.

“As long as the public servants who have taken loans from us have not liquidated their loans, the houses belong to the board,” she said.

“Our connection with these estates is, they belong literarily to federal public servants, who identified a developer and introduced the developer to us and instructed us to pay their own loan to developer so that we can provide houses for them.

“And these houses we are seeing are houses that came through that partnership between the developers and the civil servants.

“And some of the occupants that are the principal officers of the management of the estate had approached us to assist by way of ensuring that the access roads within the estates are done.

“And you know as an old civil servant, it is always better to see what is on the ground and then you can push the request because they have appealed to us to get in touch with the ecological funds and so on.

“By the time we approach the DG of the ecological funds, we should be in the full picture of these estates, this why we are here.”