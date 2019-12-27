Quit as Lafarge MD, Michel Puchercos joins Dangote Cement in unlikely corporate ‘coup’

Michel Puchercos, the former managing director of Lafarge Africa, has been announced as the new managing director of Dangote Cement Plc.

In a statement released on December 20, Lafarge had notified the investing community that Puchercos tendered his resignation which would be effective January 17.

The French national will resume to his new position on February 1, 2020.

“This is to announce the retirement of Joseph Makoju from the board of directors, and as the group managing director/ CEO of the Dangote Cement Plc effective from 31 January 2020,” a statement signed by Edward Imoedemhe, the company’s deputy secretary read.

“The board has approved the appointment of Michel Puchercos as his replacement on the board of directors, as the Group CEO, effective from 1st February 2020.”

Explaining his background, Imoedemhe said: “Puchercos has more than 20 years’ experience in the cement industry, having served in various capacities at Lafarge including as the president & chief executive officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, director of strategy and systems at Lafarge Gypsum through chief executive officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.

“His last appointment was as the group managing director and country CEO of Lafarge AFRICA Plc, a company listed on premium stock exchange (Lagos).”

Dangote Cement said his appointment will be included in the agenda at its next annual general meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters act.