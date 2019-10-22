Raheem Sterling scores hat-trick as Man City thrash Atalanta

Raheem Sterling scored an 11-minute second-half hat-trick as Manchester City ruthlessly demolished Atalanta to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.

This turned into another emphatic statement of City’s attacking power but it was a far from perfect evening for Pep Guardiola with Rodri limping off with a hamstring injury and Phil Foden sent off for two late bookings.

There was another reminder of City’s current defensive vulnerability too, when a Ruslan Malinovskyi penalty gave Atalanta a surprise lead after Fernandinho clumsily fouled Josip Ilicic.

City, who began with an unfamiliar three-man defence, had shown some early uncertainty at the back and took time to get into their stride going forward.

But Sergio Aguero quickly levelled from close range when he ran on to Sterling’s in-swinging cross and the Argentine fired City ahead from the spot before half-time after Sterling was fouled by Andrea Masiello.

Sterling took over goalscoring duties after the break, firstly when he rounded off a fine move involving Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne and Foden.

By now Atalanta’s defence had completely crumbled and Sterling soon took full advantage, running on to an Ilkay Gundogan pass and cutting inside past Rafael Toloi before finding the net.

Five minutes later Sterling made it 5-1 when he ran on to a Mahrez cross, and he should have added to his tally before the end when he fired wide after running clear.

Foden, making only his second start of the season, saw red eight minutes from time after being booked for dragging back Marten de Roon as he shaped to shoot.

The 19-year-old’s first yellow card had come six minutes earlier when he tangled with Malinovskyi in midfield, and appeared harsh.

It remains to be seen how serious Rodri’s injury is, but Guardiola showed his frustration as John Stones prepared to replace him, slamming the back of one of the seats in his dugout.