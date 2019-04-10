Rainstorm destroys 48 houses, renders 285 persons homeless in Plateau

No fewer than 285 persons have been rendered homeless by rainstorm that destroyed at least 48 houses in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports on Wednesday that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, has become a source of concern to both the State and Local Governments.

The residents of Toghomwol-Bungha community in Mangu were most hit. Most of the houses affected were either totally destroyed to the foundation level or had their roofs completely blown off, leaving no chance for the victims.

“I have six children and our house has completely been destroyed by the rainstorm. I don’t have a place to stay now,” lamented one Dabit, a victim of the storm.

He said that he had no option, but to look for a relationship to keep his family.

Dabit called on the authorities to come to his aid because he had lost his home and now homeless.

Already, the State Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, had led a delegation of government officials and P-SEMA on Wednesday on a sympathy visit to Toghomwol-Bungha community.

Tyoden, who addressed the victims, appealed to them to be calm and look at the incident as an act of God. “This an unfortunate incident that happened to you; it is indeed sad, but I want you people to take it as an act of God.

“I want to assure you that the government is so worried and concerned over your plights and will do whatever it takes to assist you. You could see that officials of SEMA are here with me. Data will be taken to see how the government can assist in its little way.”

The deputy governor, however, made a personal donation of N1 million to the victims.

Also, Mangu Local Government Chairman, Lawrence Danat, donated N200, 000, while the Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Usman Idi Bamaiyi, donated N50, 000 to the victims.

Nevertheless, Danat told NAN that the council authority would constitute a committee to compile comprehensive reports, which will be submitted to SEMA and NEMA for possible assistance to the victims.

Responding, on behalf of the victims, the Chief of Mishkaham Bunga Community, Danladi Idi, thanked deputy governor and the Council chairman for their concerns and assistance to his subjects.

According to him, the visit will go a long way in comforting the victims.