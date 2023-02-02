Rape Of Muslim Woman: MURIC Demands Justice

Oyo State branch of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has waded into the case of rape inside the mosque in Ibadan where a Muslim woman was raped inside a mosque by one Idris, a.k.a. Kesari Rekereke.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, 1st February 2023 by Ustadh Ibrahim Agunbiade, the ambassador of MURIC in Oyo State, the group warned that the case must not be swept under the carpet.

MURIC confirmed that the suspect is one Idris, a.k.a. Kesari Rekereke. The group further noted that Kesari Rekereke is the son of a transport union leader known as Almajiri of the Oyo State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The Islamic human rights organization called for the prosecution of Idris and warned that the case must not be swept under the carpet. Although MURIC commended the police for arresting the culprit, it maintained that justice must not only be done in this case, it must be seen to have been done.

The group also appealed to Muslims in the state to refrain from attempting any reprisal attack.