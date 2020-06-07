Rape: Oluwo asks FG to legalise stun guns, pepper spray for women

Abdulrosheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwo, has called on the federal government to legalise the use of stun guns and pepper spray for women as protection against rapists.

In the past week, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Barakat Bello, a student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, Ibadan were raped and killed.

Reacting in a statement signed by Alli Ibrahim, his media aide, the monarch said the use of the items would serve as short term defence for women.

“Apart from a constitutional penalty against rapists, I want to charge the government to consider the legalisation of the use of stun guns and pepper spray by females as protective items against unapproved sexual attempts,” he said.

“Many ladies were raped and killed. I’ve strong trust that the items, when approved for females will protect them against such an unjust treatment and return sanctity to our society.

“By that, the constitutional provision is a long term punishment while pepper spray and stun gun are short term defence measures. The defence instruments could form part of females’ accessories in their handbags and purses.

“The spate of recurrences is unassuming. It must be checkmated through further constitutional legislations to invite sanity to our society and respect the dignity of Nigerian females.

“There are training sessions available overseas even in South Africa for females to learn how to use it in warding off attackers. Rapists are coward animals and not human. The trauma of their victims is an eternal curse of no remedy. Raped victims are no doubt mentally disturbed and emotionally imbalanced. When done with mutual consent and agreement, the two enjoin and enjoy in merriment.”

Oluwo said raped victims should not be ashamed, but rather talk about it and get help.

He also warned perpetrators not to take advantage of a lady visiting their home.

He added that lawmakers can come up with stricter legislation to protect the pride of Nigerian females and approve the use of defence items. “Doing such will speak sense to greedy sexual men and restore normalcy,” he said.