Rapists should be castrated, says minister

Ramatu Aliyu, minister of state for the federal capital territory (FCT), has called for castration of persons convicted of rape.

Aliyu made the call while presenting palliatives to the FCT chapters of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches.

She said the punishment will serve as a deterrent to others, adding that the FCT administration is working closely with security agencies and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to push for serious institutional framework that would ensure justice is served.

“We will involve every member of the community in this battle against rape,” she said.

“Just recently, we are in search of one offender, and definitely we will nip it in the bud. And in conjunction with all the security outfits, NAPTIP, in the Federal Capital Territory, we are on the watch, and for any offender that we get, we will take it to any length to ensure that he is not fit to live.

“We are also pushing for serious institutional framework that will ensure that justice is done. It is not enough to just jail such person, definitely punishment like castration will do.

“When we kill them, they die and do not remember anything. Therefore, they should be castrated and roam the streets and remain inactive.”

Aliyu also appealed to the leaders of the groups to ensure that the palliative items reach the vulnerable.