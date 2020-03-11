RB Leipzig eliminate Tottenham Hotspur for first-ever Champions League quarter-final spot

RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer scored two early goals as they eased past last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday.

The victory helped the German side to reach their first quarter-finals 4-0 on aggregate.

Sabitzer fired the German side in front with a low shot from about 20 metres after 10 minutes and they never looked back.

The German side pinned the visitors, who were without injured strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, in their own half.

The RB Leipzig’s captain was then given far too much space in the 21st minute to head home Angelino’s cross at the near post after Serge Aurier’s poor clearance.

And just as the Spurs’ players heads started to drop, Emil Forsberg completed the win with a third in the 87th minute.

Injury-ravaged Tottenham, who were also missing winger Steven Bergwijn and full-back Ben Davies, struggled to keep up with RB Leipzig’s pace.

They were also constantly exposed at the back while posing no threat upfront.

Jose Mourinho’s team were without a win in any competition since their 1-0 first-leg defeat by RB Leipzig in London last month.

But they did manage a shot on goal through Giovani Lo Celso late in the first half.

However, the absence of Kane and Son proved costly.