Referring to govs as chief security officers without powers over police makes no sense – Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, says he is not pleased with the security architecture in the country.

Speaking at a governorship debate organised by Channels Television on Wednesday, Akeredolu said the failure of the current security architecture led to the creation of Amotekun, the western Nigeria security network (WNSN).

The federal government and states in the south-west had, in January, reached an agreement to draw up a legal framework for Amotekun.

Speaking at the debate on Wednesday, Akeredolu said it wasn’t reasonable that governors are referred to as chief security officers, when they have no power over policing within their domains.

“I can assure you that I am not pleased with our security architecture in the country today. I am one of the strong advocates for multi-level policing, and that the country is ripe for it. I believe that to have a single command, for instance, for our police, can now ensure the security we need.

“For us as a state, or state governors, to be called the chief security officers without having powers does not make sense. That is one of the reasons that led to a number of us — those of us in the south-west — to create the south-west security network, which we christened Amotekun.

“Amotekun, as you know, is backed by law. Amotekun has come to stay, and we are making a case that ‘look, as chief security officers, those who have been saddled with the responsibility of the security of lives and properties of our states, we have a stake.’

“I believe that the police are saddled with a lot of things. It might be that things are getting out of their hands, and they don’t have the numbers. So, we are prepared as a state to assist, so that we can work together. And that is the essence of Amotekun.”