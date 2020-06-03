Regional Road: Lagos revokes titles of Lekki land encroachment right-of-way

Sequel to the order by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, directing the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to reclaim the encroached alignments of Regional Road in Lekki axis, the State Government has revoked the planning approval on sections of Elegushi Chieftaincy Family land that fall within the designated Right-of-Way (RoW) of the road.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, made the development known in a statement on Tuesday, saying the revocation was necessitated by the need to remove impediments in the way of the ongoing construction of the Regional Road.

Regional Road was first conceived by the State Government in the Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan (1980-2000) and was retained in the approved Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan of 2013. The road is a precursor to the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge and upon completion, it is expected relieve the ever-busy Lekki-Epe Expressway of traffic gridlocks.

It should be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu, last Saturday, flagged off the construction of the 8.75 kilometre-long Regional Road at a groundbreaking ceremony where he directed the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to reclaim the alignments that were gazetted for the road.

Acting on the Governor’s order, the Ministry mopped up physical developments, including private housing estates and shanties that encumbered the RoW. The part of the Elegushi Chieftaincy Family layout, which falls within 29 coordinates in the 500 hectares approved for the family in the 1991 Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan, was found in the alignment.

The Commissioner invoked Section 21(1) (a) of Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2015, canceling the planning approval on layout captured in the affected coordinates.

Salako said: “It has been established by the State Government that some estates, buildings, structures have encroached on the Right of Way (RoW) of the Regional Road in Lekki axis. Recent observations revealed that this very important transportation corridor has been encumbered by physical developments, including shanties, which negate the objectives of which the road was conceived.

“Consequently, take notice that by virtue of Section 21(1) (a) of Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2015, I hereby revoke in part, a section of Elegushi Chieftaincy Family Layout that falls within the established coordinates.”

The State, in 1991, granted title to land totaling about 500 hectares and issued layout approval, wherein four major roads were recognized. They are Coastal Road and Lekki-Epe Expressway on the southern part of Elegushi land; Regional Road and Lagoon Road on the northern part of the Elegushi layout. All the roads are running parallel to one another. The roads were envisioned as strategic infrastructure to engender socio-economic and transportation development of the State.