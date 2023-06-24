Reinstated Kano anti-graft boss accused of selling land marked for demolition

Isma’ila Bello, one of the owners of structures along BUK road recently marked for demolition by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has said he got the land from the state’s anti-graft boss, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

The structure was allegedly built on the Kano ancient city wall (Badala).

Rimingado, who was sacked by the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was recently reinstated by Yusuf, following a court order.

Bello accused the government of double standard in its recent demolition exercise, alleging that some of the properties marked for demolition were “legally” acquired from individuals with connection with the incumbent government.

While addressing journalists on the issue of the properties marked for demolition by the government late hours of Friday, the businessman, who is also the Secretary of BUK Haudi properties forum, said they bought their lands where they’ve erected shops from the anti-graft agency chairman, Rimingado who is currently spearheading the demolition exercise.

Bello, a resident of Sabuwar Kofa, said, “We woke up yesterday and saw red paint marked on our properties. This thing that the government is doing is not the way out. A leader protects the lives and properties of his people. That place was given to big men in the state at that time.

“His (Rimingado) plot was number 25 opposite Gidauniya just by Hauren Shanu. And if you are talking about Badala, Gidan Murtala building was built on Badala and other buildings beside it are all on Badala.

“There is no reason (for the demolition) and it does not make sense because we got it from the previous government that it should be demolished,” Bello said.

He further alleged that there are properties that have not been marked along the site because they belong to people close to the government.

“There is a place I bought, it was a pond that has claimed so many lives. I bought it from Gwaggo, the wife of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, the in-law of former Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the deposed emir gave her the place.

“I went to her house in her living room and bought it. I came back and filled it with sand. We demolished Badala inside the pond and found out that some youth have created a room inside. We found guns and other weapons. The police at zone 1 are aware. They took the items. The residents there thanked me immensely for that,” he said.