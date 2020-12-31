Remains of Sylvanus Nsofor, Nigeria’s ambassador to US, to arrive on Thursday

The remains of Sylvanus Nsofor, Nigeria’s ambassador to the US, is expected to arrive Nigeria on Thursday morning.

The 85-year-old diplomat passed away on December 10 at a hospital in Maryland in the US.

According to NAN, the casket bearing the deceased departed the Dulles International Airport, Washington, on Wednesday morning en route Nigeria aboard a Delta Airlines plane.

The corpse, which is expected to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday morning, is accompanied by Jean, his wife, and Cross, his son.

The corpse will be received in Nigeria by representatives of the US consulate in Lagos and officials of the ministry of foreign affairs.

Born on March 17, 1935, in Oguta, Imo state, the retired justice of the court of appeal graduated from the defunct Holborn College of Law, London, in 1962.

Nsofor also bagged an LL.M from the London School of Economics in 1964.

He was appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017 to succeed Adebowale Adefuye, who died before the end of his tenure.

At the airport to bid him farewell were officials of the US department of state, and officials of the Nigerian embassy.