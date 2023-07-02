Remind my kids I love them if I die unexpectedly – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress-cum-politician, Tonto Dikeh, has left many in shock over an ominous post she shared recently.

The thespian, in a post shared via her Instastory on Sunday, tasked her followers to remind her kids of her love and sacrifices for them if she “pass away unexpectedly.”

The post reads: “If I pass away unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them, how I would do anything in this world for them. This is all I want.”

Dikeh has a son called King Andre with her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

