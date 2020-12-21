Reps pass N13.6trn 2021 appropriation bill

The House of Representatives passed the N13.6 trillion 2021 budget on Monday in Abuja.

The passage followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Appropriation, laid by its Chairman, Rep Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno) at the Committee of Supply.

He said the Bill is to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation the sum of N13,588,027,886,175 of which N496.5 billion is for statutory transfers

He added that N3.3 billion is for debt servicing, while N5.6 trillion is for recurrent non-debt expenditure.

Betara added that N4.1 trillion is for contribution to the Development Fund for capital expenditure for 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of N13.08 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly on Oct. 8.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that 9th National Assembly passed the budget in record time to keep to the promise made during its inauguration. “We will maintain this tempo so that our successors can continue from where we stopped,’’ he said.

The House adjourned it plenary session to Jan. 26, 2021.