Residents protest planned demolition of buildings in Trademore estate

Residents of Trademore estate in the Lugbe area of Abuja are currently protesting the planned demolition of buildings in the estate.

They are demanding that the government improve the waterways in order to tackle the persistent flooding in the area, instead of demolishing buildings.

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) declared the estate a disaster area, following massive flooding on June 23, which left residents trapped and houses submerged.

Subsequently, FCTA said buildings on the waterways in the estate and other areas will be demolished.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Adewale Adelaide said Trademore is not a disaster zone but a “disaster in leadership” of the FCTA which he said has failed to address persistent flooding in the area.

He said instead of tackling the flooding headlong, FCTA wants to adopt a “lazy engineering approach” by demolishing buildings.

Adelaide said occupants of the estate will resist the demolition of buildings in the area with “all they have”.

He said there is a court order prohibiting the demolition of buildings in the estate, adding that no action should be taken until the case is determined.